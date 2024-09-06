Hyderabad Shines as Fashion Hub with 3 New Designer Flagships

Live
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad’s fashion scene took center stage with the grand opening of three flagship stores at Sattva Signature Tower, marking the city’s rise as India’s next designer hub.
Prestigious brands Rahul Mishra, Abraham & Thakore, and Satya Paul unveiled their first stores in the city, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing status in luxury retail.
The star-studded event featured celebrities like Sobhita Dhulipala, Tamannah Bhatia, and Sudha Reddy, adding glamour to the occasion. Rahul Mishra’s innovative textiles, Abraham & Thakore’s minimalist designs, and Satya Paul’s classic sarees showcased the city’s blend of tradition and contemporary style, solidifying its place in high-end fashion.
