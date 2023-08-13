Independence Day 2023: Theme, history, significance, and more

As August 15, 2023, approaches, India is preparing to observe its 77th Independence Day, a momentous occasion that holds great historical significance. This day stands as a poignant reminder of the nation's emancipation from British colonial dominance, a struggle that endured for nearly two hundred years. Each year, on this day, citizens across the country unite in celebration to honour the country's liberation from British colonial rule.

Independence Day 2023 Theme:

The theme of Independence Day 2023 is "Nation First, Always First". All the programs and events of this day will be based on this issue.

The history and significance of this day are deeply rooted in India's struggle for independence and the sacrifices made by countless individuals over several decades.

Independence Day 2023 History:

The British East India Company established its presence in India during the 17th century, gradually expanding its control over various regions. In the mid-19th century, the Indian subcontinent was under British colonial rule, leading to widespread economic exploitation, cultural repression, and social inequality. As a result, a growing movement for independence and self-rule gained momentum.

Independence Day 2023 Significance:

Independence Day is observed as a national holiday in the country. This particular day serves as a reminder of the many sacrifices made by our warriors to advance the liberation movement and secure our independence from British rule. The Indian national flag that is in use now was designed by Pingali Venkayya, an educator and freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the national flag at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. The current national flag has three colors: saffron represents courage and sacrifice, white represents peace, and green represents prosperity. The Ashok Chakra in the middle represents the cycle of life.