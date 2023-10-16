India, Pakistan match screen at Hitex gets recognised as the largest by World Book of Records

Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.; a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA; hosted a Cricket extravaganza for the diehard Cricket World Cup 2023 fans at the HITEX, Hyderabad. Chief Guest and Tollywood Diva Shriya Saran added to the frenzy with her presence at the venue.

Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.; hosted live screening of the India, Pakistan match on two large screens, one placed inside the Hall No. 2 of HITEX, measuring 64 ft., width and 22 ft., height and another, the world’s largest screen, measuring 80 ft., width and 36 ft., height, outside the hall for a larger audience to view the match, live.

Shriya Saran unveiled the largest screen at the venue to the amazement of the huge audience present to watch the electrifying India Vs Pakistan match. She presented the World Book of Records certificate to Udit Dugar, Zonal Head, South; Anant Swarup, Region Head, Telangana and AP, and Navneeth Rao, Marketing Head, Telangana and AP, Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd; recognising the feat of installing the world’s largest screen.

Shriya Saran also presented five thousand bats and balls for blind cricketers, donated by Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.; to Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the blind; Dhiraj Sequeira, Manager, Indian Men's Cricket team for the blind and K Anil Reddy, General Secretary, Cricket Association for the blind in Telangana.