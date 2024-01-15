Indian Army Day 2024: Why it is Celebrated on January 15? Top 10 Quotes by PM Narendra Modi

Every year on January 15, the entire nation converges in a united celebration of Army Day. This year, India marks its 76th Army Day, a significant milestone that highlights the valour and sacrifice of the country's soldiers. The day holds special significance as it commemorates the historic transition in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army, heralding the end of British influence and establishing the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

Why January 15?

On January 15, 1949, India witnessed a momentous occasion as General KM Cariappa took on the role of the first Indian Army Chief. Holding the rare distinction of a five-star Field Marshal, he shared this honor with only one other Indian Army officer, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Saluting Sacrifice: Army Day Celebrations

The heart of Army Day lies in acknowledging the sacrifices of the soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. The three Service Chiefs lead the nation in paying tribute to these unsung heroes, a poignant moment that unfolds during the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. This year, the grand celebration is scheduled to take place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Profound Significance

Army Day is not just a celebration; it is a solemn recognition of the soldiers who have devoted their lives to the service of the nation. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the commitment, resilience, and sacrifices made by these brave men and women to ensure the safety and security of the country. It stands as a tribute to their unwavering dedication and selfless service.

As India comes together to honour its armed forces, Army Day 2024 symbolizes more than just a date on the calendar. It is a collective expression of gratitude, respect, and admiration for the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Here are the top 10 quotes by PM Modi that highlight his deep appreciation for the armed forces:

1. “Our soldiers have been sacrificing everything for the safety and security of the country. Their dedication and labour have overwhelmed me completely.”

2. “India is safe as long as our Army stands firm and unshakeable like the Himalayas, on its borders.”

3. “Your bravery and your dedication to safeguarding Mother India’s honour is not comparable. Your endurance is not inferior to anyone in the world.”

4. “When soldiers guard our border, people sleep without fear.”

5. “The knowledge that the country’s security is in your hands and is protected by your strong resolve offers reassurance not just to me but to the entire country, which has unflinching faith in you.”

6. “Our forces endure grave hardships for our security. Someone is stationed in a desert, someone in the Himalayas, someone is guarding our industrial installations and someone is protecting our airports. Everyone is fulfilling a mighty responsibility.”

7. “Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury.”

8. “This earth belongs to the brave. I can see your ability and your resolve in your eyes and on your face. You are the brave soldiers of the same land that have repulsed attacks by several invaders and tyrants for thousands of years.”

9. “India is increasing its strength in water, air, and land guided by the principle of the well-being of the entire mankind.”

10. “Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace.”

Indian Army Day 2024 Wishes

As the nation comes together to commemorate Army Day, here are some heartfelt wishes for the brave men and women in olive green:

1. “To the brave men and women in olive green: Thank you for keeping us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!”

2. “Saluting the spirit of valor and sacrifice. Wishing a glorious Indian Army Day!”

3. “May the Indian Army continue to soar with strength and honor. Happy Army Day!”

4. “From the Himalayas to the Kutch, our gratitude for your unwavering dedication. Happy Indian Army Day!”

5. “Jai Hind! Celebrating the heroes who guard our borders. Happy Indian Army Day!”

On this Army Day, let us all join hands in expressing our deepest gratitude and respect for the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, which stands tall as the guardian of the nation's sovereignty and integrity. Jai Hind!