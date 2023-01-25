Indians Gear up to celebrate 74th Republic Day: Wishes, Quotes & Messages to share with Loved Ones

Republic Day is a day; every Indian is happy and proud to celebrate. On this day, the constitution of India, officially came into force on 26th January, 1950. This historical act formally transitioned India to become an independent republic and hence it is celebrated on 26th January 26th every year.



2023 Republic Day Quotes to share with your loved ones

1. A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day.

2. Wisdom comes not from age, but from education and learning. Happy Republic Day!

3. As we march out in the spirit of brotherhood and nationhood, let us not forget to defend the colors of our flag with all we have. Happy Republic Day

4. The flowing rivers, green terrains, skyscraper Mountains, deep hills all are singing today, Happy Republic Day!

5. The people who own the country ought to govern it. Happy Republic Day!!!

6. This Republic Day let's take a pledge to protect constitutional rights and unity of our great nation. Happy Republic Day!

7. Happy Republic Day!!! Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever-shining India.

8. Happy Republic Day. May the tricolour flag fly high, and our country prosper in every way.

9. As we celebrate the 74th Republic Day, let's promise to protect our nation and its flag. Happy Republic Day 2023!

10. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!

11. Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers Happy Republic Day 2023.

12. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

13. Happy Republic Day! No matter where we are today, India is our constant identity.

14. . On this special occasion, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve our heritage and our national ethos. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

15. Let us join our hands and work together to protect our nations from all the social evils that are tarnishing its greatness. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

16. You should always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the honour and privilege of being born in this amazing country. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

17. May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day!

2023 Republic Day Quotes

1. long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever Freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you"~ BR Ambedkar

2. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved" ~ BR Ambedkar

3. Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." ~ Sardar Patel

4. "Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it." - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

5. "I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood." - Chandrasekhar Azad

6. "Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act." - Annie Besant

7. "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel

8. "Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse." - Jawaharlal Nehru

9. . "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." - Mahatma Gandhi

10. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore