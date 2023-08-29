Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Individual Rights Day
Individual Rights Day was initiated by the founder and presidential candidate of the Objectivist Party, Dr. Tom Stevens. Stevens is an American politician from New York City, who supports John Locke’s philosophies regarding the rights of society’s smallest minority and most basic unit – the individual. In addition, the Objectivist political party seeks to promote the concepts by Alice O’Connor, better known by her pen name, Ayn Rand.
Rand was a Russian born American writer and philosopher who authored many books around the concepts of the Libertarian movement from the 1930s up until right before she died in 1982.
After its founding by Tom Stevens, Individual Rights Day has been observed each year since, particularly by those who have political leanings in the direction of the Objectivist Party and the Libertarian Party. But most of all, the philosophies are centered around the work of the day’s hero, the venerable John Locke!