Individual Rights Day was initiated by the founder and presidential candidate of the Objectivist Party, Dr. Tom Stevens. Stevens is an American politician from New York City, who supports John Locke’s philosophies regarding the rights of society’s smallest minority and most basic unit – the individual. In addition, the Objectivist political party seeks to promote the concepts by Alice O’Connor, better known by her pen name, Ayn Rand.

Rand was a Russian born American writer and philosopher who authored many books around the concepts of the Libertarian movement from the 1930s up until right before she died in 1982.

After its founding by Tom Stevens, Individual Rights Day has been observed each year since, particularly by those who have political leanings in the direction of the Objectivist Party and the Libertarian Party. But most of all, the philosophies are centered around the work of the day’s hero, the venerable John Locke!