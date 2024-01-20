Live
- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Just In
Infuse health into festivities
True enjoyment comes from health
True enjoyment comes from health. Only if you are healthy can you enjoy anything. Mostly during festivals, weddings and special occasions, we abuse our minds and bodies with the wrong food, stress and lack of sleep. Instead, we can celebrate with health and mindfulness. You will realise that you enjoy it even more, as the satisfaction generated is multi-fold.
Be open to being different
Most of us like to be in our comfort zones and simply do what others do. Can you lead through example and make a difference? Can you be unconcerned about what others think and do what is right?
Understand what you are celebrating
Sadly, most celebrations have now become all about the invites, decor, food, clothing, photographs and show of opulence. We seem to have lost sight of what is important. Take some time and reflect upon the ‘why’, then the ‘how’ will become easy.
Plan things differently
Think long-term and plan things with low wastage in mind. From e-invites to eco-friendly practices, to thoughtful gifting to plant-based food, so much can be done.
Support newbies
Spend some time researching and supporting young or new entrepreneurs, designers, bakers, home chefs, decorators, etc. who are trying to make a difference.
Involve others
Instead of having a birthday party, why not spend some time in an orphanage or an old age home? Why not go for a tree plantation drive on your anniversary?
Gift sensibly
Most of us own so many things now that we have stopped valuing anything. Thoughtful gestures make a difference. Consider gifting air-purifier plants that are easy to maintain. Why not make healthy sweets yourself as gifts? Gratitude books or experiences and workshops that will be cherished are great ideas too.
Be mindful
Of what and how much you eat and what you say and do. Eating at home will reduce eating outside. Leaving earlier from a celebration will ensure your sleep is not cut down.
Have limits
Overindulgence reduces the fun! When you party selectively, you truly enjoy yourself.