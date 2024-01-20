Infuse health into festivities

True enjoyment comes from health. Only if you are healthy can you enjoy anything. Mostly during festivals, weddings and special occasions, we abuse our minds and bodies with the wrong food, stress and lack of sleep. Instead, we can celebrate with health and mindfulness. You will realise that you enjoy it even more, as the satisfaction generated is multi-fold.

Be open to being different

Most of us like to be in our comfort zones and simply do what others do. Can you lead through example and make a difference? Can you be unconcerned about what others think and do what is right?

Understand what you are celebrating

Sadly, most celebrations have now become all about the invites, decor, food, clothing, photographs and show of opulence. We seem to have lost sight of what is important. Take some time and reflect upon the ‘why’, then the ‘how’ will become easy.



Plan things differently

Think long-term and plan things with low wastage in mind. From e-invites to eco-friendly practices, to thoughtful gifting to plant-based food, so much can be done.

Support newbies

Spend some time researching and supporting young or new entrepreneurs, designers, bakers, home chefs, decorators, etc. who are trying to make a difference.

Involve others

Instead of having a birthday party, why not spend some time in an orphanage or an old age home? Why not go for a tree plantation drive on your anniversary?

Gift sensibly

Most of us own so many things now that we have stopped valuing anything. Thoughtful gestures make a difference. Consider gifting air-purifier plants that are easy to maintain. Why not make healthy sweets yourself as gifts? Gratitude books or experiences and workshops that will be cherished are great ideas too.

Be mindful

Of what and how much you eat and what you say and do. Eating at home will reduce eating outside. Leaving earlier from a celebration will ensure your sleep is not cut down.

Have limits

Overindulgence reduces the fun! When you party selectively, you truly enjoy yourself.