Interesting Facts about Single Malts

1963, the year when the world learnt about the Single Malts



Up until 1963, the whisky world was consuming blended whisky and cognac and single malt was a Scottish secret. In 1963 Glenfiddich launched a single malt whisky and sold it outside of Scotland.

Single Malt wasn't known as single malt since the beginning



The malt whisky was first called 'Straight malt' and then 'Pure malt'. Eventually the term 'Single malt' was coined.



Age statement and the place matters



The place where the whisky is born, what it is matured in and the age, all affect the flavour of the single malt. It must be 3 years old to qualify as a Scotch whisky. Also, water plays a significant role in the whisky. For instance, the Glenfiddich family have owned the lands around the Robbie Dhu spring for a very long time, safeguarding the water forever more.



The key is in the cask



Two thirds of the flavour in a single malt comes from casks its matured in. The quality of wood the whisky is matured in affects the quality of the whisky. Glenfiddich is one of the few remaining distilleries to maintain its dedicated on-site cooperage.



Single malt doesn't mean single barrel



A single malt may see several casks. Many people assume that single malt whisky is the product of one cask. In fact, it is the result of a single distillery but comes from several casks within the same distillery.



Angel's share



Angels's share is that portion of whisky which evaporates during the maturation process. The name comes from a tongue-in-cheek belief that those "greedy angels" must be blamed for the diminishing level of tightly sealed whisky barrels. The approximate rate of loss of whisky due to evaporation is 2% a year in Scotland and 9-10 % in India because of the warm weather conditions.



Different whiskies but same price



Single Malts and blended whiskies were earlier sold at the same cost without realising that they have a unique distillation processes and different tastes.



The whisky experience



Adding a few drops of water opens the whisky up and unlocks some of the hidden flavours of the dram. At the same time, temperature also plays its part. For instance, adding ice to the dram makes it a more refreshing drink but can contract its flavours. Another way temperature impacts flavour is through heat. Take time to warm it in your hands and whisky will taste different as it opens and releases new notes.



No two people experience the same taste



No two people ever experience single malt in the same way which makes it even more interesting to discuss and compare the tasting notes. Your palette is the one to judge which expression offers the notes you prefer.



Whisky and Food Pairings



It is interesting to know that single malts go extremely well with food. The rules are simple - choose a subtle dram to compliment lighter flavours, or a spicier whisky to complement fuller-flavoured dishes.



So, the next time you clink your glasses, don't forget to share these with your fellow whisky drinker for a more profound experience.



Inputs from Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador

