International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Theme, Wishes & Messages

Each year, on 9th December, in order to raise awareness on staying away from corruption, international Anti-corruption Day is observed.



The 2022 international Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security and development.

Happy anti-corruption Day Wishes & Messages

Wishing a very Happy International Anti-Corruption Day to everyone. Let us make ourselves a promise that we will never let corruption survive and flourish in our country.

Wishing everyone a very Happy International Anti-Corruption Day. Corruption has the power to rupture a country and its people beyond repair.

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, we must come together to keep our society safe from this social evil. Happy International Anti-Corruption Day to all.

Let us celebrate the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day by working together to make this world free from this damaging social issue. Happy International Anti-Corruption Day

Power never corrupts people but it is the fear of losing power that makes them corrupt…. Let us put an end to it on International Anti Corruption Day.

Wishing a very Happy Anti-Corruption Day. Let us have this social issue come to an end. Let us be truthful and honest in order to have a corruption free society to live in.

Warm wishes on International Anti-Corruption Day to all. Corruption interferes with the development of the nation and we must not let that happen.

International Anti Corruption Day inspires each one of us to stand against this social evil and make it a happier and healthier world to live in.

The occasion of International Anti Corruption Day reminds us all that we cannot let this social evil take away all the goodness that surrounds us. Happy International Anti Corruption Day.