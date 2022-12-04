They are mother nature's precision, high-performance machine, designed to do one job and to do it with incredible skill and effectiveness.

They can accelerate faster than a Ferrari, tearing up the ground from 0-75 mph in just 3 seconds, and they come with a self-grown paint-job that would make the fanciest of muscle cars blush with envy. That's right, we're talking about the Cheetah!

International Cheetah Day celebrates these incredible animals while raising awareness about their threat of extinction. So get ready to enjoy Cheetah Day!