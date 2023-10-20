International Chefs Day 2023: Significance, Wishes, and How to Celebrate with Kids

International Chefs Day is marked on October 20 each year all around the world. It's a special day to recognise and appreciate the hard work of chefs and to promote the importance of eating healthy food. Every year, there’s a specific theme for this day and the theme for this year is ‘Growing Great Chefs’, which highlights the idea of mentoring and nurturing young culinary talents.

Chefs should be recognized for the care and creativity they put into our meals and without them, life would be pretty dull. Dr Bill Gallagher, a well-known master chef and former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs), founded International Chefs Day in 2004.

History of International Chef's Day

Chefs have always played an important role in society. Food is a fundamental need and people have been experimenting with it for centuries. In the 1st century AD, a Roman gourmet named Marcus Apicius wrote the world's first cookbook, called "Apicius" or "The Art of Cooking." This cookbook contained over 400 recipes and Marcus even went to great lengths to ensure the quality and safety of the ingredients he used.

In 1765, a man named A Boulanger opened the first restaurant in Paris and called it "Restaurant". Interestingly, this term later evolved to mean “public eating place.” Therefore, chefs and culinary pioneers have a long history of shaping the way we eat and enjoy food.

International Chef's Day: Importance

International Chef's Day is a special occasion to show our gratitude to chefs around the world. We recognize the hard work and dedication they put into their craft. But it is not just about professional chefs, but also about the chef that each of us has inside.

As children, many of us have tried cooking for our families or ourselves. This day is a reminder that we all have a little chef inside us and we can have fun experimenting in the kitchen. It's also a gentle nudge to remember the importance of incorporating healthy eating habits into our daily routines.

International Chef's Day 2023: Wishes

• A warm greeting to you on International Chef's Day. You are an amazing chef because you keep experimenting with your food to treat us to something new.

• Anyone in this world knows how to cook because you are not born with it but you learn it. Best regards on World Chef's Day.

• Being a chef is about being creative with the food you cook and redefining your dishes in a better way. I wish you a very Happy Chef's Day.

• Cooking is an art and not everyone is gifted for it but everyone has the potential to learn it. A very happy chef's day to you.

• On the occasion of Chef's Day, wishing you all the success and prosperity in your culinary skills. May you continue to impress people with your cooking.

International Chef's Day 2023: quotes

1. “Chefs don’t make mistakes; they make new dishes.” –Elizabeth Briggs.

2. “Cook more often. Don’t study; just cook.” –Masaharu Morimoto.

3. “Remember, it is never the knife’s fault.” –Daniel Boulud.

4. “It’s okay to play with your food.” –Emeril Lagasse

How to celebrate with children

Baking

Making healthy treats is a fun way to cut down on sugar and keep kids happy. Whether it's whole grain buns or breakfast muffins, baking can easily involve kids in the kitchen. Kids like to measure ingredients and even melting butter can be a little science experiment for them.

Cooking Workshop

Plan a cooking workshop where children can learn how to prepare an easy dish. Choose a kid-friendly recipe and let them get hands-on experience in the kitchen.

Gastronomic art

Inspire children to be creative with food. Offer fruits, vegetables, and other colourful ingredients and let them create food art or edible sculptures.

Food Science

Share the science of cooking with children. Explain how ingredients are mixed, how heat transforms foods, and the role different ingredients play in recipes.