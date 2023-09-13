Live
- Administrative overhaul: Assam Guv recommends creation of 79 sub-districts
- Daily Forex Rates (13-09-2023)
- Cauvery dispute: 'Will explain to Centre existing situation in K’taka', says Shivakumar
- Mukhyamantri Chandru demands dismissal of minister D Sudhakar
- 50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
- Nipah outbreak: Health alert issued along TN-Kerala border
- The art of investing in jewellery
- Andhra Pradesh: Physical fitness tests for SI candidates continues in Eluru parade grounds
- Safeguard children from sexual abuse
International Chocolate Day
Chocolate plants have probably been on earth since the dawn of history. But it wasn’t until around 4000 years ago that the Olmec people of Mesoamerica (present day Mexico) began turning cocoa beans into a beverage.
At the time, drinking chocolate was a rather rare and special delicacy that was used in cultural rituals as well as for medicinal purposes. International Chocolate Day is about paying heed to everything related to this delightful treat that is now part of cultures all over the world.
