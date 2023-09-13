  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

International Chocolate Day

International Chocolate Day
x
Highlights

Chocolate plants have probably been on earth since the dawn of history. But it wasn’t until around 4000 years ago that the Olmec people of Mesoamerica...

Chocolate plants have probably been on earth since the dawn of history. But it wasn’t until around 4000 years ago that the Olmec people of Mesoamerica (present day Mexico) began turning cocoa beans into a beverage.

At the time, drinking chocolate was a rather rare and special delicacy that was used in cultural rituals as well as for medicinal purposes. International Chocolate Day is about paying heed to everything related to this delightful treat that is now part of cultures all over the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X