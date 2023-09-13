Chocolate plants have probably been on earth since the dawn of history. But it wasn’t until around 4000 years ago that the Olmec people of Mesoamerica (present day Mexico) began turning cocoa beans into a beverage.

At the time, drinking chocolate was a rather rare and special delicacy that was used in cultural rituals as well as for medicinal purposes. International Chocolate Day is about paying heed to everything related to this delightful treat that is now part of cultures all over the world.

