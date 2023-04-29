International Dance Day

The art of dance is one of the earliest and longest-standing forms of entertainment and community activity known to humankind. While it continues to be practiced by millions of people daily, Dance Day is a precise moment in the calendar where everyone is invited to take part in an extremely enjoyable pastime. Even those with two left feet.

Dance is one of the ultimate activities to destress, lose inhibitions, meet new people, and boost physical health.

The annual tradition encapsulates people around the globe, from professional dancers to individuals that would usually stand well back. Take your passion and make it happen this Dance Day.