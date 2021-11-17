International Men's Day: Gift ideas, for the Special Man in your Life

On 19th November, International Men's Day is celebrated; if you have not brought any gift for this occasion, then you may have very little time to shop for thoughtful gifts and gestures to celebrate special man in your life. The special man in your life, may be your father, brother, husband, boyfriend, son. You can make them feel special by gifting handcrafted items, grooming to personal care items, Men's jewelry or something which they long to have. With craft and craft inspired collections across apparel, footwear, accessories and home décor. Below you can find some great gift ideas, which would help you save time in choosing the gift for your loved one.

• Stylish watch

You can gift a simple yet stylish watch, which would make it easy to dress up, thanks to its versatility. It is so affordable, you can choose different colors dials, which would suit their taste.

• Hiking boots

You can also gift them hiking boots, it is high time, they retire their last pair, and they have walked a thousand miles in. you can make them explore in this fresh new pair; it is both waterproof and breathable.

• Minimalist Wallet and money Clip

Look for a sleek and minimalist wallet and money clip, which can fit up to 12 cards, which means, your loved ones can finally downsize from their bulky wallets and switch to minimalist wallet.

• Pre-shave Oil

The above oil helps in preventing the irritation and razor burn. They would definitely love this gift. You can search for oil, which contains botanical ingredients and essential oils.

• Leather Weekender Bag

You can buy this gift to the special man in your life, if he is always on the go, he may undertake lot of work trips.

• Wireless Earbuds

The Wireless Earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle, they help eliminate the hassle of wires, and the sound quality is excellent. They are both secure and comfortable, they tend to have awesome features as well as functionalities, and they also offer freedom of movement.

• Funky Whisky Glasses

The above gift is an ideal gift, for any occasion. You can present it, to your boss, boyfriend, uncle, brother, father, husband, best man and grandfather. This would be a premium gift for whiskey drinker.

• Luxurious bed set

You can offer them a luxurious bed set as gift and make them feel like a king, it is available with a duvet cover, sheets, 2 pillowcases, and you can choose different colors and prints.

• Birdhouse

You can gift them a birdhouse, which suctions to the window, so that you can offer them endless hours of animal entertainment.

• Gemstone guitar pick

The above gemstone guitar pick must be inspired by each month's birthstone, so that they can strum away with something which is extra special.

