International Migrants Day is an international day overseen on the 18th of December as International Migrant's Day, which was appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 4th 2000, after having taken into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world.

On December 18th 1990, the General Assembly adopted the international convention on the protection of the rights of migrant workers and members of their families.

International Migrants Day is observed throughout many countries, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations through the spread of information on human rights and fundamental political freedoms of migrants, and through sharing of experiences and the design of actions to ensure the protection of migrants.