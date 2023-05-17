International Museum Day 2023: National Gandhi Museum

The National Gandhi Museum has got rich collection of original relics, books, journals, and documents, photographs, audio-visual materials, exhibitions, art pieces and other memorabilia closely connected with Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturi Ba and Indian Freedom struggle. It is developing into a resource centre for the Gandhian and allied studies and research. It is also processing the information, data, audio-visual materials etc for the use of different categories.



We have different sections in National Gandhi Museum

Audio Visual Section: In this section, one can find post prayer speeches of Mahatma Gandhi, Tributes of Reminiscences, patriotic songs and bhajans, Speeches of other leaders of Freedom movement and films.

Photo section: The photo section maintains a collection of whatever photographs can be found concerning the Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba and large collection of other photographs of India’s freedom Movement. It has full fledged Manual and Digital Photo Printing, Lamination and mounting facilities. It supplies photographs in various sizes on order, for non-commercial purposes, at nominal charges.

Library: The Library has one of the largest available collection of books and documents on Mahatma Gandhi, a fairly large collection of books on Freedom Movement in India (1857-1947) and a large “ General section of books on Social Sciences, Humanities, Literature, Nature Cure. Its collection has now grown to about 27000 titles (books) and 25,000 photocopies of letters, telegrams, notes, written by Mahatma Gandhi to other or by others to Mahatma Gandhi.

GLC: Gandhi Literature Centre is the Museum‘s Sales Centre for literature ( over 1400 title), CD’s, DVDs’. Films, Picture Cards, Posters, Freamed Photographs, Spinnign wheel (Charkha), busts of Gandhiji(Metal, Ceramic), Khadhi Bags, Watches and Presentation items such as Key Rings, Pens, and figurines related to Mahatma Gandhi, India’s Freedom Movement and allied subjects like Nature Cure, Environment Peace and Disarmament. These are available for direct sale at the counter in the Museum and for the supply on order to any place in India and abroad.