You! Yes you girl! You are a Queen. Or a Princess. Or a Duchess. You are royalty, each and every one of you, and you deserve to feel like it. No matter what walk of life you come from or what your background is, you definitely deserve to feel like a member of full-fledged nobility, at least for one day of the year.



International Tiara Day is brought to you to remind you that you don't need an excuse (though now you have one) to sport a sparkly tiara for the day and go out on the town. This Tiara Day, let your inner princess shine.

One thing that's emphasized is that the Tiara in question doesn't need to be a literal tiara, it can just as easily be your own sense of self-worth and pride shining forth as you don't let anyone walk on you the whole day.

It can be some time taken to head on down to the beauty parlor and spruce yourself up or pick up some new clothing. Maybe riding a horse makes you feel like a Queen and on top of the world, maybe that horse has two wheels and is named Harley, and has a growl to make a Pit Bull Blush. Whatever it is, embrace what makes you feel proud, strong, and queenly and flaunt it to the world