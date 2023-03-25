It's virtually impossible to completely understand the significance of the waffle unless a person has tried one themselves! Waffles are certainly memorable, especially if they are made to perfection: crispy on the outside with a soft, doughy center.

Covered in powdered sugar, sweet syrup, or jam, it's actually the divots that make the whole thing absolutely melt in the mouth.

This day offers a fun, interesting history that spans cultures and geography. So it's time to get started celebrating International Waffle Day!