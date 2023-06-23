International Widows Day

In many countries, women who suddenly find themselves as widows also find themselves in situations where they are denied their right to inheritance monies or inherited land rights.

Some are subjected to life-threatening, degrading or painful mourning practices and burial rites when their husband passes. Some will be taken from their homes or separated from their children, denied work and access to healthcare.

Unfortunately, in some countries, the rights of a woman are tied solely to her husband. When her husband dies she may find herself without a place in society. It is not uncommon for women in these situations to be forced into marrying another male relative of their husband’s.