- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 23-06-2023
- Allu Arjun out!, ‘Icon’ goes into Nithin’s plate!
- KTR to meet Amit Shah after four years in Delhi
- No alliance between BRS and BJP, says Kishan Reddy
- Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters
- Rahul Gandhi Picturized As 'Devdas' In Poster Ahead Of Opposition's Meet
- Jagananna Suraksha program launched
- ‘BoyapatiRAPO’ gets preponed; film to hit theatres on Sep 15
- AP SSC Advanced Supplementary exam results released
- Rural connectivity projects worth Rs 4,947 cr approved : Odisha Cabinet
International Widows Day
In many countries, women who suddenly find themselves as widows also find themselves in situations where they are denied their right to inheritance monies or inherited land rights.
Some are subjected to life-threatening, degrading or painful mourning practices and burial rites when their husband passes. Some will be taken from their homes or separated from their children, denied work and access to healthcare.
Unfortunately, in some countries, the rights of a woman are tied solely to her husband. When her husband dies she may find herself without a place in society. It is not uncommon for women in these situations to be forced into marrying another male relative of their husband’s.
