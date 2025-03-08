International Women's Day: Four Women Millionaire Farmers Rewrite the Rules of Success

‘For all women and girls: Rights, equality, and empowerment,’ is the theme for this year’s International Women's Day, underscoring the need for gender parity across all major sectors. In India, an agrarian economy at its core, one critical area requiring attention is the empowerment of women in farming. Traditionally, men have handled ploughing and tasks requiring physical strength, while the immense contributions of women in agriculture often went unrecognised. However, this is changing. According to the report Gender Perspective in Agriculture by Krishi Vistar, women farmers play a crucial role in the agricultural sector and the rural economy. The sector employs 80 per cent of all economically active women, with women making up 33 percent of the agricultural labour force and 48 per cent of self-employed farmers.

Recently, we have also witnessed significant strides by leading NPOs working to strengthen women’s representation in agriculture. One such initiative is the Millionaire Farmers Development Programme (MFDP) launched by solution designers Transform Rural India (TRI). On this International Women’s Day, let us take a closer look at the inspiring journeys of four millionaire farmers, the challenges they have overcome, and how MFDP has enabled them to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Pinki Kumari from Fadilmarcha, Jharkhand

Fondly called ‘Pinki Didi ’ by her fellow villagers, Pinki Kumari’s journey to becoming a millionaire farmer is a testament to her determination and willingness to embrace new technologies. Born and raised in Fadilmarcha village, Ranchi, Pinki always had a deep connection with farming. However, despite her family’s hard work, their annual income was a modest Rs 2.45 lakh, barely enough to cover necessities. One of the key challenges was low yield due to reliance on traditional farming methods.

After joining the MFDP, Pinki changed her approach to farming. She mastered techniques such as drip irrigation, intercropping, grafted vegetable cultivation, mulching, advanced pest management and mixed cropping. “I realised that adopting techniques like grafting could triple the yield,” she says. Today, she stands as a millionaire farmer, inspiring not just her village but also neighbouring communities with her success.

Nikki Kumari from Nagri, Jharkhand

“Farming, when approached with the right techniques and sustainability in mind, can yield excellent results. I never imagined I would be able to buy a scooter. But with hard work and an open mind, anyone can achieve this,” says Nikki Kumari.

Hailing from Purana Pani village in Ranchi, Nikki owned 6-7 acres of cultivable land. However, her reliance on traditional farming methods resulted in minimal profits, making it difficult to make ends meet. However, the MFDP proved to be a turning point in her journey. Through the programme, she received training in modern agricultural techniques, including crop selection, land preparation, nursery management and the use of micronutrients.

She later adopted multi-tier farming, expanding beyond brinjal and tomatoes to cultivate French beans, green peas, cabbage, green chillies, trellis crops and biofortified sweet potatoes. With an investment of Rs six lakh per season, she now earns Rs 12-13 lakh annually. Today, Nikki is a role model in her village, with fellow farmers frequently visiting her to learn from her innovative farming techniques.

Yamuna Kumari from Bero, Jharkhand

Balancing postgraduate studies with farming is no easy feat, but for this 23-year-old from Bero, Jharkhand, it was a challenge worth taking. While pursuing a degree in Geography at KCB College, she remained deeply committed to agriculture. Her association with TRI proved transformative, enabling her to establish a Farmer Field School (FFS) and gain expertise in polyhouse farming, nursery management, mulching, drip irrigation, and trellis systems.

Equipped with this knowledge, she expanded her agricultural practices, cultivating mango orchards, wheat, French beans, potatoes, grafted brinjal, marigold, cauliflower, green peas, ginger, green chillies and strawberries. This shift significantly increased her annual income to Rs 10-11 lakh, strengthening her family’s financial stability. “I realised from the training that adopting new methods and using the right fertilizers and seeds will help in earning a better income," says Yamuna.

Beyond her achievements, Yamuna has now become a mentor, particularly for women farmers, guiding them in adopting advanced techniques and building sustainable livelihoods.





Priyanka Kumari from Gola, Jharkhand

“Women are not just helpers, we are leaders in farming and beyond. We can cultivate crops, businesses, and a better future for ourselves and our families.” These words come from Priyanka Kumari of Lipiya village, Jharkhand, who grew up in a farming family but faced several challenges that kept their earnings low. Despite owning five acres of land, traditional farming methods limited their yield until she joined the MFDP. Through this initiative, she learned advanced agricultural techniques, including high-yield seed selection, soil health management, efficient irrigation, crop diversification and market linkages. She launched multi-crop farming, growing potatoes, bottle gourd, cauliflower, brinjal, green peas, green chillies, onions, tomatoes, mango plantations, and trellis crops. This shift increased her annual income from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh.

For the villagers, her story is about more than just financial success, it is about breaking stereotypes and taking leadership initiative in a traditionally male-dominated rural community.