International Women’s Day Gifting Guide 2025

This International Women’s Day, celebrate the women in your life with gifts that empower and inspire. Our 2025 International Women's Day Gifting Guide features three exceptional women-led brands—Bonasila, Ruby Raang, and Sadyaska—offering luxury products that reflect the passion and creativity of their female founders. From FRP planters to timeless Kundan jewelry and luxurious bedding, these thoughtful gifts are perfect for honoring the women who inspire you while supporting female entrepreneurship. Each brand is a testament to the vision, creativity, and resilience of its female founders, and this guide will help you find the perfect gift to honor the women who inspire you.

Bonasila Planters

Women behind Bonasila: Brinda Mehta, Co-founder at Bonasila, brings to you premium planters to make your home your safe space.

Brinda Mehta is the creative mind behind Bonasila. With 15+ years of experience in the field of design and after the establishment of Bonasila, she designed and crafted the planters with her creative experience. Some of them were made from scratch, a few were inspired, and a few were innovated. She has enjoyed exploring new planter designs that enhance the beauty and wellness of spaces. It has been an interesting experience for her and she is wholly inclined with Bonasila's philosophy of 'Plant Happiness'.

1) Vonny Planter By Bonasila





Price: 12,375/-

Description: Vonny is more than just a beautiful addition to your decor. It's a statement of refinement and taste. By incorporating these plant pots into your space, you not only define areas with style but also elevate the ambiance. Whether used in indoor living rooms, outdoor patios, or commercial spaces, Vonny exudes an air of sophistication that leaves a lasting impression on anyone who encounters it.

Product Link: https://www.bonasila.com/marbelo/vonny-curvy-u-shaped-planters/

2) Gracili By Bonasila





Price: Rs.10580-Rs.12980/-

Description: Gracili features a stunning combination of elevated squares following a curvilinear rhythm. It is one of the big plant pots from our series that has a complex & thoughtful design. Gracili comes in one size that stands out every time.

Product Link: https://www.bonasila.com/planters/gracili-frp-planters/

3) Nimo By Bonasila





Price: 3580-12470/-

Description: Nimo are designer planters with a clear edge that gives a chic trend feel. While having a look across many plant pots online, Nimo is perfect for adding a bit of class to any porch. These planters save space, protect plants with a watering reservoir, and let you mix and match different succulents, flowers, or herbs. To buy fiber planters online in India, check out our wide range of planters & renovate your interior space in style! Decorative plant pots like these will surely hold a lasting glimpse.

Product Link: https://www.bonasila.com/newo/nimo-fancy-indoor-plant-pots/

Ruby Raang

Women behind Ruby Raang: Mother-daughter duo Ritu & Anandita are the creative force behind the occasion-wear imitation jewelry brand, with 25+ years of combined experience they bring elegant and classic handcrafted jewels from artisans in India. Even though they are very different in their outlook toward things when it comes to their collections surprisingly their aesthetics match. Their vision is to make Indian Jewels accessible & wearable for everyone. As a socio-impact company, they want to inspire women to unleash their creativity and always explore their true potential.

1) Multi-Color Kundan And Stone Choker With Earrings





Price: 9,999/-

Description: An elegant addition to your festive ensemble. Multi-coloured stones give this set a royal feel. Newlyweds can opt for this option to celebrate their first diwali with all the glam.

Link: https://rubyraang.com/products/multi-color-kundan-and-stone-choker-with-earrings

2) Chand And Tear Drop Pearl Earrings





Price: 5,999/-

Description: An elegant addition to your festive ensemble. Pearls and unique bibliophilic design make it a timeless and versatile choice.

Link: https://rubyraang.com/products/chand-and-tear-drop-pearl-earrings

3) Dangler Kundan Earrings With Pearls





Price: 5,999/-

Description: Set in kundan/polki with diamond details and Basra pearls with an emerald center stone this stunning piece comes all together. This piece is extremely light for the ears and also features a back hook for extra support.

Link: https://rubyraang.com/products/dangler-kundan-earrings-with-pearls

Sadyaska

Women behind Sadyaska: Navya and Nitya Khanna, the sister duo behind Sadyaska, have made a mark in the interior design world with their passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces. With Navya's creative expertise as a textile designer and Nitya’s strong business acumen, they’ve built a brand that empowers women artisans and supports local craftsmanship. Their journey is a true inspiration for women entrepreneurs, showing how determination and creativity can transform not just spaces, but lives. This Women's Day, we celebrate their impactful work and their role in uplifting women in the design industry.

1) Quilted Beige And Dark Grey Arban Reversible Bedspread





Price: 9,499/-

Description: The Quilted Beige and Dark Grey Arban Reversible Bedspread offers a two-tone design with beige on one side and dark grey on the other. The quilted texture adds warmth and comfort, while the reversible feature allows for easy style changes. Made from durable materials, it's perfect for everyday use and complements any bedroom decor.

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/quilted-beige-and-dark-grey-arban-reversible-bedspread

2) Zurich Buff Embroidered Pillow Covers (Set of 2)





Price: 1,599/-

Description: The Zurich Buff Embroidered Pillow Covers (Set of 2) are designed to add a touch of elegance and style to your home decor. Made from soft and breathable cotton, these pillow covers feature a beautiful buff color with intricate embroidery, creating a sophisticated and timeless look. The set includes two covers, perfect for coordinating with your existing decor. They are durable, easy to care for, and provide a comfortable addition to any living room or bedroom. Enhance the beauty of your space with these luxurious and decorative pillow covers.

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/zurich-buff-embroidered-pillow-covers-set-of-2

3) Blush Tencel Bedsheet Set With Lace





Price: 6,999/-

Description: Elevate your bedroom with this durable and elegant bedding choice, perfect for a sustainable lifestyle.

Treat yourself to the most euphorically soft and luxurious 400 TC TENCEL sheets on the market. Sleep comfortably with its gentle touch that will not irritate sensitive skin further.

The collection consists of two pillowcases with lace and a solid bedsheet with lace.

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/blush-tencel-bedsheet-set-with-lace

