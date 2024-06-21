International Yoga Day 2024: Date, history and celebrations

International Yoga Day 2024 is set to be celebrated globally on June 21st. This day serves to promote awareness about the manifold benefits of yoga, encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The term "Yoga" originates from the Sanskrit root "yuj," meaning "to join," highlighting its purpose of uniting mind and body, thoughts and actions, and fostering harmony between humans and nature.

Theme for International Yoga Day 2024

The theme chosen for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society." This theme emphasizes the dual benefit of yoga, addressing personal well-being alongside its broader impact on society.

History of International Yoga Day

While yoga has ancient roots in India, its global recognition was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his address, he described yoga as a holistic approach that unifies various aspects of life, promoting health, well-being, and unity with oneself and the environment.

Significance of International Yoga Day

Yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide for its comprehensive health benefits, which extend beyond physical exercises to include breathing techniques and meditation. It aids in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression while enhancing flexibility, strength, balance, and endurance.

Celebrations for International Yoga Day 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day in Srinagar on June 21st. The event will include his address to participants and active participation in a yoga session. Simultaneously, celebrations will also take place at the UN Headquarters in New York, underscoring the global resonance of yoga as a unifying practice.

