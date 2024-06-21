International Yoga Day: Five celebs who swear by Yoga for holistic wellness

On International Yoga Day (June 21), as the world unites to acknowledge the many benefits of Yoga, here is a list of celebrities who swear by Yoga's transformational power.

Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan did a 'Shirshasana' and a perfect lotus asana in 1983's superhit 'Coolie', it was clear that he was a seasoned Yoga practitioner. He continues to speak glowingly about the practice of Yoga as a healing force and at 81, is fitter than most people half his age. Known for his discipline and punctuality, the superstar remains committed to a regular wellness regimen and makes time for it every day no matter how busy he is.

Anand Pandit

At 60, well-known real-estate entrepreneur and veteran producer Anand Pandit is a picture of health. An avid cyclist, Pandit challenges himself with a bike tour across Europe every year and is also a Yoga enthusiast. He varies his fitness regimen with various activities and has a deep affinity for Yoga due to its holistic health benefits. A firm believer in harmonising the body, mind and spirit connection, he practices Yoga and engages in meditation on a daily basis.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor remains in news not just for her holiday albums or her fashion game but also for her passion for Yoga. Whether it is doing a 100 Surya Namaskars in one go or nailing the 'Chakra Asana', she revels in her post Yoga glow in her reels and social media posts. Despite being a self-proclaimed foodie and a mother of two, she remains fit thanks to her disciplined Yoga regimen that gives her flexibility as well as the extra energy she needs to balance her professional and personal life.

Milind Soman

At 58, Milind Soman is one of the fittest celebrities around and is known to start his day with a run. He also incorporates at least 20 minutes of flexibility exercises in his routine and believes Yoga can help especially those who start losing muscle health and easy mobility with age. He believes Yoga can direct blood supply to weaker parts of the body and provide many health benefits with minimum effort.

Masaba Gupta

Like her mother Neena Gupta, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta treats Yoga as an intrinsic part of her life. She often posts images of her challenging Yoga regimen and owes her physical transformation to her commitment to Yoga, walking and a balanced diet. The poster girl of body positivity also swears by kettlebells, cardio exercises, weight training and focusing on self-care even in the middle of a packed schedule.