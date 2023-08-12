International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends

Young people are the backbone of the country. The strength, resilience and dedication of young people can drive major or minor change in the world. We trust in the power of youth to change, mend, and repair things in our lives. The problems facing young people also need to be diligently addressed by society. International Youth Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the issues facing young people and creating the momentum to make things better, easier and more successful for them. From worries to problems, this day is observed only for young people.

International Youth Day will be celebrated on August 12. As we prepare to celebrate the day, here are some wishes, messages, and images you can share with the youngsters in your family and let them know the power and responsibilities they hold.

Happy International Youth Day 2023 Messages

Happy International Youth Day! Your passion, energy, and determination are shaping a brighter future for all. Keep inspiring us with your incredible spirit.

To the dynamic and vibrant youth of the world, may your dreams know no bounds and your efforts lead to amazing achievements. Happy Youth Day!

On this International Youth Day, let’s celebrate the boundless potential and remarkable talents that young minds bring to our global community.

Youth is the catalyst for change and progress. Happy International Youth Day! Keep striving for excellence and making a positive impact.

Wishing the youth of today a day filled with inspiration, growth, and the realization that you hold the power to shape tomorrow. Happy Youth Day!

Happy International Youth Day 2023 Quotes

"The youth are the hope of our future." - Jose Rizal

"Good habits formed in youth make all the difference." – Aristotle

"Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." - Franz Kafka

"Young people are not only the future, they are the now. And they are knocking on the door with ideas that demand respect and attention." –

-Tawakkol Karman

"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." - Mother Teresa

"We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends." - Mary McLeod Bethune

"The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavour will light our country and all who serve it." - John F. Kennedy

Happy International Youth Day 2023 Wishes

May your passion drive you, your dreams inspire you, and your actions change the world. Happy International Youth Day!

Embrace your uniqueness, chase your dreams, and always believe in your abilities. Happy Youth Day to all the incredible young minds!

May you continue to challenge norms, break barriers, and reach new heights. Here’s to a day of celebrating your courage and potential. Happy International Youth Day!

As we celebrate International Youth Day, may you find the strength to overcome obstacles, the wisdom to make the right choices, and the joy of pursuing your aspirations.

Your enthusiasm and determination are the sparks that ignite positive change. Keep shining bright and making us proud. Happy Youth Day!