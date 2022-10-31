ional Magic Day
Highlights
Looking for a delightful reason to embrace the mystery and magic of the world?
Looking for a delightful reason to embrace the mystery and magic of the world?
Then look no further than National Magic Day! In the beginning, the idea for National Magic Day started out with something called "Houdini Day".
The first of these days took place in the summer of 1927, less than one year after the death of the famous magician after whom it was named.
His wife presented a trophy in honour of him on that day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS