Is there any respite from heat expected soon?

The summer of 2022 has produced one of the longest heatwave spells over India during the recent years. The last time the nation saw a prolonged spell of high temperatures, which was between May 18 and 31, 2015, thus affecting the parts of west Bengal with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Another long spell was recorded between 2nd June and June 11,2014.



The situation is not expected to change anytime soon, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and Odhisha must be ready to brace for hotter days until Sunday (May 1) at least. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius until May 1 before falling marginally.

However, the heatwave over Bihar and Chhattisgarh would abate after 30th April.

On the other hand, we find temperatures over Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradhesh may rise in the 1st week of May.