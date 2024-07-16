Isha Ambani's appearance at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were nothing short of spectacular. Her most notable look was a custom-made Sabyasachi couture lehenga, styled by the renowned Anaita Shroff Adajania.

A Unique Collaboration

For the grand Ambani reception, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania selected an ivory Sabyasachi lehenga as the centre piece of Isha Ambani’s wardrobe. This one-of-a-kind creation drew inspiration from JG Ballard’s "The Garden Of Time," a theme that also influenced this year’s Met Gala. Anaita shared that the goal was to showcase Isha at her radiant best by crafting this couture ensemble to honour Indian craftsmanship alongside the maestro Sabyasachi.

The Exquisite Lehenga



The A-line lehenga featured a high-rise waist, a voluminous flare, and a floor-length hem. Its standout elements included hand-embroidered roses, intricate Resham embroidery, leaf motifs, and beadwork designed to mimic fruits, creating a lush garden effect. Complementing the lehenga was a delicate georgette dupatta, adorned with tassel embellishments, elegantly draped over Isha’s arms.

Isha Ambani Stuns in Custom Sabyasachi for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Reception

To accentuate her exquisite couture look, Isha wore a selection of diamond and pearl jewellery. This included a luxurious layered necklace, a mang tika, statement bangles (kadhas), and large diamond rings. Her makeup featured darkened brows, smoky kohl-lined eyes, caramel-toned lips, a hint of blush, highlighter for contour, mascara-coated lashes, and loose, center-parted hair.

In sum, Isha Ambani’s custom Sabyasachi ensemble, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, was a stunning tribute to Indian craftsmanship and fashion, making her the epitome of elegance at the wedding reception.