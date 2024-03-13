Joys of life

When we put seeds in the soil



Then it will come a plant

A bud and then a flower

Then a tree

We get air and oxygen

From plants

Leaves in branches wiggle

When air comes

The air touches us softly and tickles

The tickling of air makes us happy and playful

The butterflies will see the colours of the flowers

And smell the flowers

The smell of the flower is so nice so good

The petals of flowers are soft and smooth to touch

It gives us pleasure and happiness

-Laasya Priya Parupudi