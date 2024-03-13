Live
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
- Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi
- Sticking Point: BJP’s call on Mandya seat keenly watched
Just In
Joys of life
Highlights
When we put seeds in the soilThen it will come a plant A bud and then a flower Then a tree We get air and oxygen From plants Leaves in branches...
When we put seeds in the soil
Then it will come a plant
A bud and then a flower
Then a tree
We get air and oxygen
From plants
Leaves in branches wiggle
When air comes
The air touches us softly and tickles
The tickling of air makes us happy and playful
The butterflies will see the colours of the flowers
And smell the flowers
The smell of the flower is so nice so good
The petals of flowers are soft and smooth to touch
It gives us pleasure and happiness
-Laasya Priya Parupudi
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT