JSP Hyundai Drives Sustainability with CNG Aura Fleet Launch for Corporates
In a move to promote eco-friendly mobility, JSP Hyundai partnered with Surya Travels to launch a fleet of 35 Hyundai Aura CNG vehicles in Hyderabad. Delivered at the Jubilee Hills showroom, this marks JSP Hyundai’s first major corporate CNG deployment.
Key officials from Hyundai Motor India and JSP Hyundai emphasised the benefits of CNG—cost efficiency, reduced emissions, and environmental impact. Managing Director Prudhvi Reddy announced plans to expand this initiative, targeting 200 CNG vehicle deliveries.
Surya Travels’ MD Srinivas Murthy lauded the shift toward sustainable transport, highlighting CNG as a cleaner, future-ready fuel alternative.
