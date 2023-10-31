Karwa Chauth 2023: Can single women also observe this fast?

Married women mostly observe Karwa Chauth, a revered Hindu festival that is marked by intense devotion and prayer. In northern Indian states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan, this auspicious day, which will be celebrated on November 1 this year, is particularly significant.

While we have known for generations that Karwa Chauth is typically for married women who pray for the well-being of their husbands, did you know that it can also be observed by unmarried girls, albeit with some different rules? If unmarried girls quickly observe the rituals, they get the blessings of Karva Mata.

According to experts, Karwa Chauth fast is observed every year on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. On this day, married women observe the Nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands. This fast is for married women to observe, but unmarried girls can also observe it, according to the astrologer. Unmarried girls can maintain the Karwa Chauth fast for their fiancé, lover or the person they consider to be her life partner. These are the rituals that single women should follow according to the astrologer:

• Single women should observe fruit fasting instead of waterless fasting on this day. There is no obligation for single women to observe the Nirjala fast.

• Karwa Chauth fast is observed by worshiping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikeya and the moon. However, single women should simply listen to the story of Maa Karva and offer prayers to Mother Parvati and Lord Shankar during the Karwa Chauth fast.

• Unmarried girls can break the fast by offering Arghya to the stars on the day of fasting. They do not need to have breakfast offering Arghya to the moon like married women.

• Young unmarried girls are not forced to use a sieve during fasting. They can offer Arghya and break the fast by looking at the stars without a sieve.