Keeping your kids sane

The pandemic has brought in a surge of issues just like Pandora's box. In this race against the COVID-19, we have endured a lot of restrictions. All public areas shut with work from home becoming a new norm, though the adults have adjusted, the kids are still not able to adjust in the new normal.

Suddenly, maintaining distance, sanitizing and wearing a mask became an integral part of our lives. Having kids around is another cause of worry as they are easily vulnerable to covid-19. But, accepting what life throws at us is the only way to lead, else it may only impact our health and well-being.



My kids are in primary school, and it is challenging to make them understand why they can't go out to play in the park or visit their friends. I suddenly restricted them from stepping out of the main door, and so did their friend's parents. Unable to fathom, they resisted the change but slowly adapted. As a parent, it is my duty to ensure that the health of my kids is wholly safeguarded but also to take care that mental health is not taking a toll during such tough times, which is hard to pass.

Speak

I speak to them regularly and address all their concerns. Be it their feeling of anguish or boredom, knowing what's going on in their mind is the best way to keep them safe and sane.



Spend time

There is no doubt that being in a 4-wall is boring. So, I take out time and organize some fun activities which keep them engaged and learn new things. Some activities that I arranged during summer were cooking sessions, gardening, video conferencing with grandparents and cousins. This helped them curb the urge to go out.

Make them understand

Although it is challenging to step outdoors as kids demand to the company you may increase, but I would communicate the need, time taken to return and where I am going clearly. This helped them understand that it is important for their mother to go out.

They watch me carrying sanitizer and wearing a face mask – this itself has become a big teaching for them. As the saying goes, the children do what you show! Today, they very well understand the significance of such healthy measures.

Awareness

Raising awareness about the pandemic should not be undermined with kids. It is essential to educate what is going around them and how this disease is dreadful. I always keep them updated about vaccine development, which makes them look forward to life.

Exercise

It is a rule in our house to exercise and keep the body fit. This new engagement has helped them find their new interest in exercise such as yoga, dance, aerobics.

Positivity

Talking positive and good things motivates and makes children happy. It is difficult for them to adjust to a home confined environment. As a parent, I always ensure that they are excited and in their best mood so that they can take part fully in their online classes, homeschooling and a virtual world. Patience and a lot of positive vibes are needed to drive through this trodden road.