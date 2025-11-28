Khushi Kapoor stuns in pastel saree look

Khushi Kapoor, currently busy filming Mom 2, has once again captured the internet’s attention with a fresh set of photos that radiate charm and calmness.

The young actor is seen soaking in soft morning light, wrapped in a pastel, glitter-infused saree that almost appears to glow naturally. The entire frame gives off a serene, effortless vibe—like she simply stepped outside for a breath and ended up creating the perfect aesthetic moment.

Her saree, embellished with delicate floral designs and subtle shimmer, pairs beautifully with a chic little clutch that matches the outfit.

Khushi keeps her accessories minimal yet impactful, striking the right balance without taking away from the elegance of her attire. The surrounding greenery enhances the composition, giving the pictures an added layer of freshness and warmth.

Khushi has been quite selective with her social media presence in recent months, posting only occasionally. So whenever she shares something new, it naturally sparks curiosity and conversation among fans. This latest upload is no exception—quickly going viral and drawing praise for its simplicity, glow, and understated beauty.