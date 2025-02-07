Kia Syros Revolutionises SUV Experience

Kia India has launched the highly anticipated Kia Syros, a revolutionary SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and exceptional safety. Unveiled at Prospera Kia in Malakpet, Hyderabad, the Syros boasts groundbreaking features such as Level 2 ADAS, 16 autonomous safety features, and a 76.2cm (30") Trinity Panoramic Display. The vehicle also introduces first-in-segment rear sliding, reclining, and ventilated seats for ultimate comfort. Powered by Kia's Smartstream G1.0 turbo engine, the Syros offers superior performance, with cutting-edge connectivity via Kia Connect 2.0 and Over-the-Air software updates. With innovative design and technology, the Syros sets a new standard in the SUV segment.