Kids driving you nuts during lockdown? Keep them engaged with these activities

Coronavirus has changed the lifestyle and routine of people across the globe overnight. In fact people are unable to distinguish between day and night and totally lost track of time. While a few people have got the chance to work from home, the ones whose nannies /babysitters have taken off too are breaking their heads trying to find ways to keep their kids engaged. In the technology era, it's not difficult to keep kids occupied.

At least in most homes because every kid is addicted to gadgets. Either TV, Tablet, phone, laptop or PlayStation—Kids can't get enough of them/. They are just killing their energy with such unproductive activities. If you are one of those parents worried about your kids depleting energy levels, turning into a couch potato or weakening of their eyesight, don't lose hope yet as we have a list of activities to keep them occupied.

Board game: It's hard to get them to sit down at one place but it's not altogether an impossible task to draw them into this activity. All you have to do is sit down with another adult and start playing, they will soon get interested and join you. It could be monopoly, ludo, snake and ladder or even word puzzle. Take your pick from a range of board games.

Books: Reading books is not everybody's cup of tea— be it children or adults. Unless you get a hang of it, it's hard to focus your attention on a book and not get distracted. So, how about start with something that interests them. Think of characters they watch and begin with those books, they are sure to show interest.

Storyboard: How about create a storyboard? Yes, if your kid loves pokemon, perhaps you could ask him to imagine his own story and create a storyboard. This will not only make his brain tick but also keep him fall in love with this activity for sure.

Storyteling: So you don't want them to watch TV but you know they love stories. So, why not narrate a story for a change. get them interested and then get them to share their favourite cartoon series they watched, this way their attention is away from the screen.

For younger kids, there are activities like drawing books, play doh, toys etc.

What more? Do you have your own ways of keeping your kids engaged? Share your ideas with us