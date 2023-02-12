Kiss Day 2023: Significance, Do's and Don'ts

This day is also celebrate the simple act of affection towards your partner



Kiss Day is the 7th day of the Valentine week and this day is observed each year on 13th February, a day before the valentine day.

The exact origin of this day is not very clear, but in numerous countries, across the world, on this day, people express their affection as well as appreciation for those closest to them. Few couples also choose to celebrate by kissing in an romantic setting, while few others opt for simple kiss at home.

Kiss day 2023: Significance of kiss day

This day offers an opportunity for the people to express their love as well as affection to those they care about, setting the stage for a more romantic as well as intimate celebration on the valentine day itself.

It basically happen to be fun as well as meaningful way to celebrate love as well as affection. Whether is a kiss between the romantic partners, friends or family members it is powerful symbol of love and connection that people together.

The idea behind celebrating the kiss day

Many people have forgotten the basic pleasure of kiss, they rather do it for social custom or as lead to other activities.

A kiss can convey a range of feeling, which include love and passion, comfort and delight. A simple kiss can heighten the sensation of intimacy between tow individuals and deepen their relationship. Kiss is a universal communication, which cuts beyond age, culture and geography. It is easy, private gesture, that says so much, without uttering a word.

The major objective of the kiss day is to recognize the significance of simple acts of affection and to honor the power of love.

Kiss day 2023 : Do's and Don'ts

1. It is suggested one must not rush into anything when enjoying this special day

2. While this day is considered to be golden time during the valentine's week, it is important to have the consent of your partner before you make the step

3. There are plenty of alternative ways to commemorate the kiss day rather than exchanging kisses.

4. One can also choose to spend time together, making memories or just being in one another presence is the best way couples can spend this day.

5. As token of care and affection, few couples decide to give as well as receive presents such as flowers or love letter or even other precious gifts.