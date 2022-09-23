Know the effect of Drinking Tea everday

Tea, as a beverage was discovered, sometime in the 2nd century B.C. Some tend to believe, it originated from China, few others tend to believe, that this beverage might have emerged either in Nepal, India or Srilanka. Eventually, tea has spread to other part of Asia over period of time. In Europe, tea was brought by Dutch traders who were stationed on the island of Java(in Indonesia).



Europeans were very much interested in this beverage, as they believed, it could cure diseases such as scurvy or malaria. In the market, we find different types of tea, some of the popular ones are black tea, green tea, white tea and oolong.

Most of the individuals, prefer to have tea during their breakfast and also during evening while having the evening snacks. And during afternoon, some people tend to have it, usually it is black tea. When it comes to green tea, it is made from leaves, which are not oxidised before drying and offers numerous health benefits when compared to black or white tea. Oolong falls between black and green tea with regards to oxidation level.

Advantages of Tea

Tea is the world's most popular beverage, with over 3 billion cups consumed each day. It provides numerous benefits, which include being a natural digestive aid and helps to lower blood pressure. Tea has got antioxidant properties, which might help prevent cancer as well as other related illness. Other advantage of tea includes

• Contains Antioxidants -Tea is an antioxidant powerhouse and it has been proven to provide numerous health benefits. Few studies have shown that, drinking tea can also help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. When we drink, it releases antioxidants in the body and it helps to fight against free radicals. Free radicals are compounds, which can damage cells as well as DNA which cause cancer. According to one study, it has been found that, drinking around 3 cups of green tea reduces risk of cancer by 12%.

• Less caffeine: Tea has got less amount of caffeine when compared to coffee, hence it is considered to be better alternative to those, who wish to cut down on their caffeine intake. Additionally, one cup of tea would offer same amount of antioxidants as two cups of coffee.

• Lowers risk of heart attack: Tea has shown to lower cholesterol, protect against heart disease and maintain healthy skin. It is also touted as a great beverage to reduce weight.

• Help with anxiety: Tea also helps in relieving the anxiety level as it contains amino acid called L-theanine. This chemical helps in promoting the feeling of relaxation without making the people feel drowsy.

• Help reduces belly fat: Tea can be very good natural alternative for sugary drinks because it contains very little calories. The antioxidants found in tea are also linked to lower level of belly fat, which can help with weight loss.

• Prevent tooth decay: Tea can actually help prevent tooth decay. It contains fluoride which strengthens teeth and it acts as a disinfectant. The tannins in tea also help chelate the bad chemicals out of the teeth. It is believed tea serves as a mild antibiotic, which helps keep the mouth healthy by inhibiting growth of pathogens.

• Tea Prevent bone loss: Tea has numerous properties, which make it beneficial to health. For instance, it is known to strengthen bones, which is beneficial for postmenopausal women and adults who are at risk of osteoporosis.

• Rich source of magnesium -One of the most important nutrients in tea is magnesium. Magnesium is an essential mineral which offers a wide range of health benefits, which include boosting your immune system and help to maintain a healthy heart. Tea also contains other important minerals like potassium and zinc, which can help regulate blood sugar levels, lower bad cholesterol and keep bones strong.

Disadvantages of Tea

Reduced mineral absorption: Tea contains numerous polyphenols. These polyphenols can inhibit iron absorption by binding to the iron in food, making it unavailable for the body to absorb.

Increased anxiety and stress: numerous people drink tea as a way to reduce stress and anxiety. However, as per the recent studies reveal that the caffeine in tea can actually cause increased anxiety and stress. This is because caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, which causes a heightening of one's alertness, appetite and awareness.

Disrupts sleep cycle -Drinking tea, especially before bed disrupts the body's natural sleep cycle. Caffeine is a stimulant, so drinking it too late in the day can cause insomnia. Even if you drink caffeine at other times of the day, drinking it late can keep you up at night.

Tea causes Nausea: Tannis in tea can cause nausea and vomiting for few people, which is why numerous people drink milk with their tea. For those, who are allergic to tannins, drinking milk does not help.

Tea causes acidity: Too much tea can cause acidity in the stomach, which is a condition wherein your stomach begins to build up too much acid. This would cause heartburn and it can also negatively affect digestion. Other risk of drinking too much tea includes esophageal and kidney damage.

Tea is definitely a very popular beverage, not only in India, but across the world. People drink, so that they relieved of their stress, it is more like a stress buster, and they also tend to enjoy varied flavors. However, one should have it in once or twice in a day and avoid having it numerous times of the day.