Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Date and Puja Timings

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Krishna Janmashtami is a day of grand celebrations across India. As per legend, Krishna was born on Ashtami the eighth day in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada, i.e. August–September. Krishna is the eighth child to his patents, Devaki and Vasudeva. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will fall on August 11, many people also likely to celebrate it the next day.

On Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is one of the most popular festivities celebrated with much joyfulness in Mumbai. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of Dahi Handi have cancelled the celebrations this year.

In this time of the pandemic, on Janmashtami, make some beautiful 'jhankis' at home. A 'jhanki' is an imaginative creation of a village scene that displays Vrindavan with baby Krishna and Yashoda. People arrange plants, toy calves and cows, birds, etc., to make it look resemble like a Vrindavan village. On this occasion, Families get together, sing bhajans, share infant Krishna stories and fast throughout the day. The most notable celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, besides other parts of India.

The ritualistic puja includes 16 steps that are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi, which is usually performed at midnight. Please find the pooja timings of Krishna Janmashtami 2020, as per the drikpanchang.com:

Janmashtami: Date and puja timings

Janmashtami Tithi - August 11

Nishita puja time - August 12, 12:21 am to 01:06 am

Ashtami Tithi starts on August 11 at 09:06 am

Ashtami Tithi ends on August 12 at 11:16 am

Dahi Handi – August 12

On Janmashtami, idols of infant Krishna are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. Then the devotees break their fast and share foods and sweets.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) guidelines on celebrating festivals amid the #COVID19 pandemic have advised people to refrain from visiting places of worship.