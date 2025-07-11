Live
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
- Lahari Shari’s coastal vibes are all about sun, sea, and style
Kumar Sanu Live in Concert: Cardex Group Brings Musical Magic to Hyderabad
Cardex Group proudly presents Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad.
Cardex Group proudly presents Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad. The legendary playback singer will serenade fans with his timeless melodies and iconic hits, promising an unforgettable musical evening.
Featuring state-of-the-art sound, dazzling stage design, and exclusive MIP experiences, the event is set to redefine Hyderabad’s live entertainment scene. “This concert will be a monumental experience,” says Cardex MD D. Jayram Reddy.
Tickets are now available on BookMyShow. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to witness a night of nostalgia and melody with Kumar Sanu.
