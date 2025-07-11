  • Menu
Kumar Sanu Live in Concert: Cardex Group Brings Musical Magic to Hyderabad

Cardex Group proudly presents Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad.

Cardex Group proudly presents Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad. The legendary playback singer will serenade fans with his timeless melodies and iconic hits, promising an unforgettable musical evening.

Featuring state-of-the-art sound, dazzling stage design, and exclusive MIP experiences, the event is set to redefine Hyderabad’s live entertainment scene. “This concert will be a monumental experience,” says Cardex MD D. Jayram Reddy.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to witness a night of nostalgia and melody with Kumar Sanu.

