Last year’s unfulfilled resolutions vs New Year resolutions; Why people quit & why Jan 12th is called Quitters Day

'Resolution' is in the air with the New Year, and we expect it to last this way for the next 12 months; however, the reality is different. Every year, most of us set our resolutions, but life gets busy, responsibilities pile up, and sticking to those plans suddenly becomes a challenge. The initial 'honeymoon' phase with the novelty and fresh start of the New Year fades quickly.

When we reflect on the past year, it's easy for us to overlook our successes or steady progress and feel regretful about the things we couldn't accomplish. This burden can be heavy. If we believe we couldn't do things in the past, it becomes even harder for us to dream big and push ourselves to make our new resolutions a success.

However, it's crucial to recognize that adapting to change and maintaining resolutions doesn't solely rely on an individual's willpower. External factors and environments also play a significant role in reinforcing these changes. Creating an environment that supports and encourages your new habits can substantially increase your chances of success.

January 1st is a hopeful time for all of us; it feels like a clean slate. All last year's failures are under the carpet. However, setting resolutions the wrong way can disrupt consistency. Unrealistic expectations, aiming for grand goals without a clear roadmap or gradual steps, often lead to failure. Moreover, lacking a support system or someone to offer guidance and hold oneself accountable might make resolutions easier to abandon. Attempting too many changes simultaneously can overwhelm, leading to burnout and eventually giving up.

The second Friday of January can feel carefree for many, it is like a hint of the weekend just around the corner. But it's also the day when most people struggle with keeping their resolutions and eventually end up quitting out of disinterest. That day is known as 'Quitter's Day,' falling this year on January 12th. However, I strongly believe - not everyone is a quitter and if we learn the ways to form a consistent habit, following our resolutions can become easier for us. When we talk about consistency, we're really talking about making things a habit—a part of our daily routine. To be real, sticking to a plan, day in and day out, can get tough. That's normal! The key is not to let those moments define our journey. Remembering why we started and the progress we've made can be a huge motivator to keep going.

While setting new resolutions, I recommend focusing on two things:

● Identifying the goals clearly and

● Determining the daily habits that will lead to achieving those goals

This little exercise will show that small daily habits make a real difference. Walking every day, practising yoga daily, committing to 15 minutes of movement, ensuring only fresh foods in the house, having an early dinner—these small habits compound into real transformations. So, don’t get lost in setting the most ideal resolution for the new year; instead, focus on habits. Not the fancy ones, but the simple ones.

If we are not able to meet our goals, it's important to figure out why we struggled and learn from them. We need to find ways to keep going, enjoy the journey, not just focus on the finish line, and face challenges with fresh determination. Resolutions aren't just for January 1st. They're about ongoing self-improvement. If we build habits, value progress over perfection, and have supportive environments, we can beat 'Quitter's Day' and make resolutions lasting changes in our lives.

We all have second chances at life. In fact, we all have a fresh start each day. Instead of feeling bad about not meeting our goals, let's use what we've learned to plan for success and make resolutions that really mean something to us.

Lift the pressure of guilt off your head and look forward to the New Year with a new lens. Achieving our fitness goals is possible with patience and dedication. We need to find ways to keep going, enjoy the journey, not just focus on the finish line, and face challenges with fresh determination. Let's cross 'Quitter's Day' and make fitness a lifelong habit. Remember, it's not just about the date on the calendar; it's about growing and getting better every day, not just one day.

(The author is CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild)