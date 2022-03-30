Learn how to make turmeric ice cubes & know its benefits

Turmeric has been part of the Ayurvedic medicine for its universal healing properties. In most beauty products such as face masks, cleansers and scrubs, turmeric is used.



Turmeric has got both, anti-inflammatory as well as antiseptic properties, these properties will help keep most of your skin woes at bay.

In different ways, you can add haldi to your skin care routine, the easy way would be using turmeric ice cubes.

To prepare haldi or turmeric ice cubes, you need two simple ingredients

First one, 1 tsp of haldi powder

The second ingredient would be 1 cup rose water

Take a bowl, add haldi powder and rose water, mix it well, then next step would be, pour the mixture in ice trays. Allow it to freeze, your turmeric ice cubes are ready.

Patch test

Before you using it on your face, you can try and test these ice cube on the back of your hand. Gently massage and allow it to dry for a few minutes. Wash off using the normal water. This would help you to check, as to whether turmeric cube negatively reacts on your skin.

Know its benefits

-In case you have irritation, redness on your skin because of breakouts then you can start using these turmeric ice cubes. This would help relieve irritation as well as itchiness. The antiseptic properties of turmeric would help prevent such skin issues.

-The antioxidant properties present in the turmeric would help control ageing. The antioxidants also protect the skin cells from damage, preventing the skin lose its elasticity and show signs of ageing. Turmeric ice cubes would help in reducing the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, pigmentation among other, they work like your anti-aging skincare.

-Acne is one of the most common skin issues, incase no counter medicines or treatments are working for your acne, switch to turmeric. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory as well as antiseptic properties which bacteria from taking over your skin. It also helps in reducing the redness and swelling which comes with acne.

-If you have acne-prone skin, you must use these turmeric ice cubes. They help in treating acne.

--All those who are suffering from excess oil on their skin must use these turmeric ice cubes daily, this would help in reducing the production of oil, further preventing the breakouts on your face.

-Who does not wish to have glowing skin? We all want, glowing skin . On days, when you are working late and wish to have glow on your skin, then quickly give your face a quick massage with these turmeric ice cubes. Turmeric has got antioxidants, which help revive your skin's natural glow, thus making your dull skin glow brighter.

-Dark circles also make our face appear very dull. Turmeric has got skin lightening properties. Rubbing a turmeric ice cube under your eyes would gently each day can help in reducing the appearance of dark circles. It would also help in boosting the blood circulation under the eyes and reduce the puffiness.