Learn more about 10 Popular Aquatic Flowers that can be grown in Water

Aquatic Flowers turn Water gardens as well as ponds into vibrant as well as flowering spaces. Apart from beautifying the area, these plants tend to add healthy foliage to the water. From small, dainty flowers to large, eye-catching specimens, these are water-loving plants every pond size as well as flower preference. One can learn more about these 13 most popular aquatic flowers, which can be grown in water.



1. Water Lily

Water lilies can produce white, purple, pink, blue, yellow, orange, red and peach blooms, depending on their variety. These plants also produce their iconic lily pad foliage. Not only do they tend to beautify the area, but we find, they tend to clean the water and offer shelter for aquatic animals and fish.

Water lilies are few of the first aquatic flowers, which people think of and for good reason. These are well-loved flowers, which are available in wide range of varieties. With few considered to be hardy and few consider it to be tropical. Hardy varieties can survive freezing temperatures, while tropical varieties must be kept as annuals or in the zones where the temperatures do not freeze.

Flower Color Varieties: Red, Pink, Purple, Peach, blue, White, yellow and orange.

Soil Needs: Submerged loamy, neutral to alkaline soil

2. Lotus

Lotus flowers are another popular as well-known aquatic flower. These flowers can be mistaken for water lilies because of their lily pad-like Foliage and similar flower structure. Lotus flowers are mostly pink or white and they rise tall above the water, unlike the water lilies, they often float on the surface. Lotus flowers can also reach up to a foot wide and their circular foliage can be up to 2 feet wide.

Lotus flowers can be grown in both shallow water and water nearing to 8 feet deep. They are fast spreaders, so you may with to keep in large containers rather than plant them directly into the pond. Their spreading rhizomes can be quickly take over a pond.

3. Water Poppies

Water Poppies produce shiny, circular to heart-shaped foliage and small, cheery yellow flowers. The individual foliage of this plant reaches 2 to 4 inches in diameter, while the petite flowers are up to 2 inches in size. These plants can either float on the surace of the water or rise above slightly. Although these dainty flowers only last for a day, water poppies continue to bloom throughout the summer. Their small size makes them great for small ponds or pond edges. They prefer shallow water around 6 inches deep.

Flower color varieties: Yellow

Mature size -6 to 12 inches above water, 5 feet wide

4. Water hyacinths

These are free-floating aquatic flowers, produce purple and yellow stalks, which reach up to 12 inches tall. Their foliage is thick and round with long, bulbous stalks. Because they are free-floating, they do not require any soil to survive and they can also be sued for indoor water gardens.

It is important to note that these flowers are very fast growers and spreaders. They can quickly cover the entire surface of a pond, which might choke out sunlight and kill other aquatic plants, therefore it is significant to keep water hyacinth under control. Growing these plants in floating baskets is one strategy to keep contained.

Flower Color Varieties: Purple and Yellow

Soil Needs: None

Mature Size: 12 inches above water, 1-2 feet wide

5. Water iris (iris laevigata)

Iris might not be the first flower you think of when talking about aquatic flowers, but the water iris is a splendid addition to any pond edge. This type of iris sports the iconic three-petaled flower these plants are known for, along with long, grass-like foliage. They are best grown in shallow water up to 8 inches deep.

Flower color varieties : Purple, blue

Light : Full, partial

Soil Needs : Submerged, loamy, acidic soil

Mature size : 2 to 3 feet above water, 1 to 2 feet wide.

6. Water Hawthorn

Water hawthorn creates unique, V-shaped, multi-petaled flowers with a pleasant Vanilla scent. These white flowers tend to appear in the spring and fall to early winter, as this plant often ceases to bloom during the hot summers. The flowers are long, they have oval leaves float on the surface of the water, which helps to create shelter for any pond fish or aquatic animals.

Watter hawthorn prefers cool water temperatures and still, calm water conditions, it can grow in water up to 2 feet deep. It is also prolific plant and often self-seeds.

Flower Color Varieties : White

Soil Needs : Submerged, loamy, acidic to alkaline pH levels

Mature Size : 4 inches above water, 2-3 feet wide

7. Broad lead Arrow head

The above plant is also known duck-potato plant, the broadleaf arrowhead produces tubers that are a food source for animals like ducks and muskrats. These plants produce upright, arrowhead-shaped leaves, which is where the name originates from.

Broadleaf arrowhead plants produce stalks of multiple, small, white flowers with yellow centers, thus reaching up to 3 feet above the water. These plants are lovely for adding vertical element to a waterfall plant or water garden.

Soil needs : Soggy or submerged, loamy, mildly acidic to mildly alkaline

Mature size : 2 to 3 feet above water, 3 to 4 feet wide.

8. Pickerelweed

Pickerelweed prefers shallow, calm waters and is often found growing on the shallow edges of ponds. These plants tend to act as a food source for the birds and it can also help attract pollinators.

This one is a tall aquatic flower, pickerelweed, it can reach up to 3 feet tall. These plants sport tall spikes of tiny white, blue, pink or purple flowers and long, heart-shaped leaves. They are often found naturally where pickerel fish live, which is what earned this plant its name.

Flower color varieties : White, blue, purple and pink

Soil needs : Soggy or submerged, muddy, loamy, slightly acidic to slightly alkaline

Mature size : 3 feet above water, 2 feet wide.

9. Calla Lilies

Calla lilies make a great pond plants, they can be grown on the edges of ponds in shallow water. Their wavy foliage and spathe and spadix flowers add movement and interest to any water garden.

Flower color varieties : White

Light : Full, partial

Soil Needs : Soggy to submerged, loamy, acidic

Mature size : 2 to 3 feet above water, 1 to 2 feet wide

10. Swamp lilies

Swamp lilies, with their long, narrow petals and long stamens, give an eclectic, wild feel to ponds or water gardens. Apart from their looks, swamp lilies also give off a sweet aroma, making them lovely both to look at and to smell. Swamp lilies can reach above 6 feet tall, thus making them an eye-catching addition to a pond or water garden. These unique flowers can be grown in wet soil or in shallow water.

Flower color varieties: White

Soil needs: wet or submerged, loamy, acidic to alkaline