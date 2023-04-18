Learn to Grow Roses from Cutting Using Different Methods

Do you have a favorite rose bush in your yard, and plant to propagate? Or maybe your neighbor has got a gorgeous bloomer that you cover.

Whether it could be native Carolina or White Praire bush rose or a climbing Lady Banks or Eden Variety, you can easily begin a new plant from a cutting.

The best time to grow roses from cutting is in the spring, the plant must have a new growth that has leaves but is not heavily flowering. One significant point to remember. Rooting rose cutting works best with native species rather than grafted plants. Additionally, once rooted and planted outside, it would likely take a few years for the new plant to start flowering.

Some of the tools you require to grow roses from cutting?

Pruners: This tool cuts off the stem of the rose bush you want to root.

Rooting hormone: Helps speed root growth, available at gardening or home stores.

Rose potting mix: The medium that you would allow your cutting to grow.

Small pot: vessel to plant cutting

Plastic bag: used to "tent" cutting

Steps to follow to grow roses from cutting

-you need to start by making a cutting from the rose bush you want to propagate. The cutting should be made from new growth, at least 12 inches long and ideally come from outside of the plant versus the center.

Next remove all flowers, buds and all but the top two set of leaves from the stem. This would help the plant focus on producing roots rather than maintaining flowers, buds and leaves.

You need a make fresh cut with your shears just below a stem node (a node is a small bump on the stem from which new leaves or stems would grow). Next, lay the stem down on a work surface or cutting board and make ¼ inch slits up the stem-essentially dividing it into the quarters.

Dip the end of the stem in rooting hormone. If you are using powder rooting hormone, you would require to wet the stem so that the compound can stick. If you are using gel or liquid form, simply dip away. Note: this step is not 100% necessary, but it would help ensure success.

Fill a small pot or container with about 6 inches of rose potting soil and poke a small hole in the center. Insert the stem in the hole and take care to avoid rubbing off the rooting hormone. Press down on the soil to help hold the stem in place, water well.

Loosely cover the stem and pot with a plastic bag- a bag from the produce section of the grocery store works great for this-making sure the bag does rest on the leaves. The bag would hold in moisture and help the soil stay moist. If required, you must insert a stake into the soil in order to help hold the bag and away from the leaves. Do not tie the bag so air can flow in and out and it would help prevent mold and fungus growth.

How do I use a potato to grow rose from cuttings?

No growth hormone? No problem. Because roses contain a naturally occurring rooting compound, auxin, and you can simply poke the cut end of the stem in a potato and then plant the potato and stem as instructed above. The potato would provide moisture and nutrients that would help the stem root.

What is the "water method" to grow roses from cuttings?

Do not want to make a run to the store? You can try the water method. After prepping the stems, you can simply place them in jug filled with 3 to 4 inches of water and wait for them to root (this can take up to 8 weeks), you must keep eye on the water level, making sure it doe not drop too low. Change the water completely if it becomes brown, green or stinky.