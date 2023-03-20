Learn to prepare Ugadi Pachadi recipe

Ugadi is celebrated on 22nd March 2023 in India, this year. It is a day, celebrated to mark the beginning of the New year in Andhra as well as Karnataka. It is also celebrated in few other states.



What is Ugadi Pachadi ?

Ugadi Pachadi is a mixture, that has got six different tastes, sweet, sour, salt, pungent, spice and bitter. It signifies, that life is a mixture of happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, fear and surprise.

1. Sweet taste comes from Jaggery and it symbolizes happiness

2. Astrigent or pungent taste, which comes from raw mangoes and it symbolizes surprises in life

3. Bitter taste that comes from neem flower represent sadness

4. Sour taste comes from the tamarind and symbolizes unpleasantness

5. Salty taste is from salt and it represent fear of unknown phase

6. Hot or spice comes from pepper and symbolizes anger.

Ugadi Pachadi is made of neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut and salt. there are slight variations of making this recipe. Few of the other ingredients that are used for making this tastier are fried gram (putanalu pappu), cashews, raisins and sliced banana.

All of these ingredients are approximation only include water in the UGadi pachadi recipe and it can be adjusted to suit your taste.

While preparing ugadi Pachadi, only pepper powder must be used and one should not use chillli powder.

Ingredients needed to prepare Ugadi Pachadi include

-one and half cup water

-Two tablespoon mango raw, peeled and chopped, pieces

- sprig neem, few having flowers or one tbsp flowers

-one pinch salt or as required

-tbsp jaggery as required

-one pinch pepper powder

-Tamarind as required or one tsp tamarind pulp

Optional

-banana ripe, chunks

-Putnalu/fried gram

-Cashews chopped

-Raisins

Directions

Wash tamarind and soak it in half cup water, till it softens.

-Traditionally only fresh neem flowers are used to make ugadi pachadi, but if you live place, where you find, difficulty in finding fresh flowers, then you can use the dried ones.

-While the tamarind soaks, pluck the flowers from neem sprigs, or alternate quick method, add the neem sprigs to a thin cloth, bring the edges of the cloth together so they do not fall off from the cloth.

-hold the edges tightly and hit the cloth on to the kitchen counter several times. Neem flower or petals get separate from the sprigs and fall of in the cloth, collect them and set aside

-Add grated jaggery to another one cup water, still till it melts off. Filter it through a coffee strainer to another bowl, filter the tamarind pulp or water as well to the same bowl.

-then next add rest of the ingredients, mix well

-share this ugadi pachadi with your family member and friends.