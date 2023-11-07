Lehenga Styles to Experiment with this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of celebration, reflection and dressing up in the most exquisite outfits. Among the various traditional outfits, the lehenga is a popular choice for its elegance and grandeur. This Diwali, why not experiment with different lehenga styles to add a fresh and unique touch to your festive look. Here are five lehenga styles to make Diwali 2023 a fashionable affair.

A-Line Lehenga





The A-line lehenga is a versatile and universally flattering style that suits various body types. It fits at the waist and flares into an "A" shape, creating an elegant silhouette. A-line lehengas are characterized by their simple and streamlined design, making them a perfect canvas for embroidery, beading and other intricate embellishments. Opt for rich fabrics like silk or velvet in rich jewel tones for a regal look, or choose pastel shades for a softer, more contemporary feel.



Lehenga Saree





The lehenga saree is a fusion of two iconic Indian outfits, combining the elegance of a saree with the grace of a lehenga. This style features a pleated skirt with a draped pallu, making it easy to wear and retaining the traditional charm of both the garments. Lehenga sarees come in a wide range of designs, from heavily embroidered styles to more minimalist styles. They offer a modern twist to classic style, allowing you to move and dance with ease during Diwali celebrations.



Lehenga Crop Top





The crop top lehenga is a contemporary take on the traditional ensemble, featuring a midriff-baring blouse paired with a flared lehenga skirt. This style is perfect for those who want to highlight their midriff and add a touch of modernity to their Diwali look. Crop top lehengas come in various sleeve lengths, necklines and designs, allowing you to choose a style that complements your body shape and personal taste. Pair it with statement jewellery and an elegantly draped dupatta for a dazzling ensemble.



Anarkali Lehenga





Anarkali lehengas combine the grace of an Anarkali suit with the style of a lehenga. The top is a flowy kurta that reaches to the floor and flares out from the waist, while the bottom is a voluminous lehenga skirt. This style offers a regal, princess-like look that is both regal and feminine. Anarkali lehengas often feature intricate embroidery, zari work and sequin embellishments, making them a stunning choice for Diwali festivities. Choose vibrant colours like royal blue, emerald green or ruby red for a striking impact.



Lehenga Jacket





The jacket lehenga is a sophisticated and elegant style that features a long jacket or cape worn over a lehenga and blouse. This layered look adds depth and texture to your outfit, making it perfect for Diwali celebrations. Jackets can be heavily embroidered, embellished or even sheer, providing a variety of options to suit your style. Opt for contrasting colours between the jacket and lehenga for a bold statement, or choose complementary shades for a more harmonious look.

