Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours

World Brain Tumour Day is an international commemoration day observed annually on June 8 with an aimsto raise awareness about brain tumours and to educate people about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Experts opine that lifestyle choices increase the risk of developing brain cancer.

Dr. Sridhar PS, MBBS, MD (Radiotherapy), DNB (Radiotherapy) at HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, stated that environmental factors and lifestyle choices such as chemical exposure, radiation, smoking, and unhealthy diets increase the risk of developing brain tumours.“The occurrence of brain tumour cases in India is steadily rising. The rise can be attributed to advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased access to medical care, heightened public awareness, and the influence of environmental and lifestyle factors’’.