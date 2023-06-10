Live
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
- PGMP survey to be held in limits of 35 police stations in Chittoor
- T-Hub incubates ten chip startups
- APSRTC rolls out AC electric bus services between Nellore, Tirupati
Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours
World Brain Tumour Day is an international commemoration day observed annually on June 8 with an aimsto raise awareness about brain tumours and to educate people about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Experts opine that lifestyle choices increase the risk of developing brain cancer.
Dr. Sridhar PS, MBBS, MD (Radiotherapy), DNB (Radiotherapy) at HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, stated that environmental factors and lifestyle choices such as chemical exposure, radiation, smoking, and unhealthy diets increase the risk of developing brain tumours.“The occurrence of brain tumour cases in India is steadily rising. The rise can be attributed to advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased access to medical care, heightened public awareness, and the influence of environmental and lifestyle factors’’.