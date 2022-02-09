List of Flowers, which you can send on Valentine Day

Valentine Day is around the corner, you may be thinking as to what flowers to send, here you can find the list of flowers, which you can buy both online or visit a flower bouquet.



Bunch of Roses

Roses are a classic Valentine's Day floral Pick, they help in perfect way to express your feeling to someone you love, this Valentine Day, which is on 14th February. You can either send white roses to express undying devotion, pink roses to show friendship or classic red to symbolize true love. Whatever the sentiments. Roses are definitely symbol of adoration in your heart.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase

Both beauty, as well as grace of a simple tulips, means the flower definitely has become a symbol for meaning such as perfect, enduring love between partners or family members undying passionate love, whether the passion is spurned or returned.

Urban stems

If you wish to have modern on-trend arrangement, you can opt for UrbanStems. This one is gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase. You can make a statement with roses, lisianthus, mini calla lilies, lisainthus, ranunculus, solomio bono, snapdragons, eryngium, ruscus and sweet William, Veronica.

Pink Dreams

This bouquet comes with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisanthus.

Happy together bouquet

This bouquet comes with pink flowers and greenery either deluxe size or smaller option.

Hand tied bouquets

These bouquets are known are known for their casual look, which stems from the loose and slightly messy floral arrangement. It is a popular choice among the Do it yourself lovers because all you need to do is gather an assortment of lowers and just tie them together, a fresh flower bouquet is ready.

Basket bouquets

As the name suggests, the basket bouquets does refer to a bunch of flowers arranged in a basket or any other similar container.