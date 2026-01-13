Lohri 2026 Date Confirmed: January 13 Celebrations Across North India

Lohri, one of North India’s most loved winter festivals, will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, putting to rest the confusion over whether it falls on the 13th or 14th.

The vibrant Punjabi harvest festival is traditionally observed on the evening before Makar Sankranti, which in 2026 will be marked on January 14. Guided by the Hindu solar calendar, Lohri’s date shifts gradually over long cycles, but in the present century it is usually observed on either January 13 or January 14. For this year, the festival aligns with January 13.

Lohri holds deep cultural meaning, especially in Punjab and neighbouring regions. It celebrates the end of winter and the northward journey of the Sun, symbolising hope, renewal, and prosperity. Over generations, the festival has also absorbed rich layers of Sikh, Hindu and regional folk traditions, making it a shared cultural moment across communities.

Evening bonfires remain the heart of Lohri celebrations. Families and neighbours gather around the fire, offering seasonal foods such as sesame seeds, jaggery, grains, peanuts and popcorn, while enjoying music, dance and festive cheer. The ritual reflects gratitude for the harvest and prayers for abundance in the months ahead.

Across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of North India, preparations are already underway, with many people planning to extend the festivities into the following day when Makar Sankranti is celebrated. From traditional sweets like til laddoos and gajak to lively folk songs and dances, Lohri 2026 promises another warm and colourful welcome to the harvest season.