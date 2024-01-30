Live
Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
The auspicious festival of Navratri holds profound significance in Hindu tradition, centered around the worship of Goddess Durga over nine days. Occurring four times a year, Navratri includes Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri, along with two lesser-known Gupt Navratris observed in the months of Magh and Ashadha.
Gupt Navratri: An Overview
Gupt Navratri, celebrated from the Pratipada to Navami of Shukla Paksha in the Magh month, is particularly revered for its emphasis on Sadhana (discipline and dedicated practice) and the pursuit of knowledge.
Gupt Navratri 2024: Dates and Details
The upcoming Gupt Navratri is set to commence on February 10, 2024, Saturday, concluding on Sunday, February 18, 2024. This period is marked by special rituals and prayers dedicated to Goddess Durga.
Magh Gupt Navratri: Ghatasthapana Muhurat
The Pratipada Tithi of Magh Gupt Navratri extends from 04:28 am on February 10, 2024, to 12:47 pm on February 11. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, the ritual of pot establishment, falls between 08:45 am to 10:10 am on February 10, 2024.
Worshipping the Divine: Rituals and Offerings
During these nine days, devotees honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and the ten Mahavidyas of Maa Bhagwati Durga through various rituals and prayers. Items like vermilion, saffron, incense, flowers, and sacred objects are used in worship.
Midnight Rituals and Devotion
Traditionally, during Gupt Navratri, Tantriks and Aghoris conduct midnight rituals, installing the idol of Maa Durga and offering sacred items. Devotees offer puja materials at the feet of the deity, with the offering of red flowers considered highly auspicious. Mantras such as "Om Dum Durgaayi Namaha" are chanted, and lamps are lit using mustard oil.
Conclusion: Embracing Devotion and Spiritual Connection
Gupt Navratri is a time of devotion, rituals, and spiritual significance for Hindu devotees, fostering a deep connection with Goddess Durga and the divine feminine energy she represents.