Mahashivratri Celebrated with Devotion and Festivity Across AP, Telangana

Mahashivratri celebrations are in full swing across the Telugu states, with devotees thronging Shaiva Kshetras to honour Lord Shiva. The vibrant festivities have attracted devotees to main temples, where special pujas and rituals are being performed in reverence to the divine deity.

Kotipalli and Draksharama shrines are resonating with the chants of Lord Shiva's name as devotees gather in large numbers to observe Mahashivratri. With queues forming outside Kotipalli Draksharamam temples, devotees engage in sacred rituals, seek blessings, and participate in special abhishekas since the break of dawn. Temple authorities have ensured seamless arrangements to facilitate a hassle-free experience for devotees.

Srisailam Kshetra is a hub of devotion as devotees flock to witness the divine presence of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy on Mahashivratri. Pilgrims partake in holy baths at the Patalaganga bathing ghats, with Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam ceremonies scheduled for the day. The spiritual aura of Srigiri Kshetra echoes with the chants of Lord Shiva, as the Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam unfolds from the 1st to the 11th of this month, offering devotees a profound spiritual experience.

Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara temple in Karimnagar witnessed a surge of devotees on Mahashivratri, with arrangements in place for a three-day fair. The recent offering of silk clothes by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has added to the festive spirit. The presence of Rajanna resonates with the chanting of Panchakshari, symbolising the profound devotion and spiritual fervor among devotees.

The Mahashivratri celebrations exemplify the deep-rooted faith and spiritual significance attached to this auspicious occasion, uniting devotees in prayer, devotion, and reverence towards Lord Shiva.