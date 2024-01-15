Makar Sankranti 2024: Which Bollywood Song Captures the Kite-Flying Spirit Best? WATCH and Decide

Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with great fervor across India, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. As we gear up to celebrate this joyous occasion on January 15, 2024, it's only fitting to delve into the Bollywood tunes that beautifully encapsulate the spirit of kite-flying and festive revelry associated with Makar Sankranti. Join us on a musical journey as we explore some of the best Bollywood songs that bring the magic of this festival to life.

1. "Udi Udi Jaye" – Raees: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's on-screen chemistry in "Udi Udi Jaye" from the movie Raees is a visual and musical treat. The song, with its rhythmic beats and charming lyrics, perfectly captures the essence of Makar Sankranti. Set against the backdrop of kite-flying, this track is a delightful celebration of love and festivity.

2. "Manjha" – Kai Po Che: "Manjha" from Kai Po Che, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh, is a soulful melody that adds a touch of emotion to your Makar Sankranti celebrations. The song, named after the kite-flying festival, resonates with the film's theme of friendship and determination. Amit Trivedi and Mohan Kanan's rendition makes it a must-have on your festive playlist.

3. "Dheel De" – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer "Dheel De" showcases the celebration of Makar Sankranti in a traditional Gujarati family. With its lively beats and captivating lyrics, the song brings together elements of fun, family, and romance. Composed by Ismail Darbar, this track from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is an ideal addition to your Makar Sankranti playlist, promising to get you in the celebratory mood.

4. "Ruth Aagayi Re" – Earth 1947: In the Aamir Khan and Nandita Das starrer Earth 1947, the song "Ruth Aagayi Re" captures the unity of people during Makar Sankranti celebrations. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India, the film beautifully portrays how the festival brought people together, transcending religious and societal boundaries. Sukhwinder Singh's soul-stirring rendition enhances the spirit of togetherness.

5. "Ambarsariya" – Fukrey: Sung by Sona Mohapatra, "Ambarsariya" from Fukrey has a melody that resonates with everyone. The song takes the audience on a romantic journey, skillfully blending the joy of kite-flying with a love story. The visuals of a couple enjoying the festival add to the charm of this track, making it a perfect addition to your Makar Sankranti celebrations.

As you gear up to fly kites and revel in the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, these Bollywood songs will undoubtedly elevate the joy and excitement of the occasion. So, gather your loved ones, turn up the volume, and let the magic of these tunes enhance your Makar Sankranti celebrations in 2024!